Pakistani prime minister receives Azerbaijan's minister of economy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a delegation led by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, who was on an official visit to the country, and during the meeting, the priority areas of bilateral relations were discussed, the Ministry of Economy told Trend.

The meeting emphasized that the Azerbaijan-Pakistan strategic partnership is intensively developing in various directions, contributing significantly to economic cooperation. High-level reciprocal visits, meetings, events, and signed agreements hold great importance for fostering mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Moreover, there exists significant opportunity for synergistic investment initiatives and enhanced cooperation across diverse economic domains.



The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the strategic focal points of bilateral engagement and the multifaceted expansion of commercial linkages.

