Russian Railways shines light on North-South corridor development prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The North-South Corridor contributes to the growth of transportation not only between Azerbaijan and Russia, but also with other countries in the region, including Georgia and Iran, Sergey Pavlov, the First Deputy Managing Director of Russian Railways (RZD), said, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the 83rd meeting of the CIS Council on Railway Transport.

Pavlov highlighted that an agreement had been signed regarding the development of the North-South corridor, under which both the Russian and Azerbaijani parties have committed to advancing infrastructure projects.

“This work is being undertaken in strict adherence to the signed agreements. This ensures that, in the near future, we will be able to significantly increase traffic volumes not only between our countries but also with other states, including Georgia and Iran,” he stated.

The official also emphasized that the recent opening of transit to Armenia through Azerbaijan presents new opportunities for both Russian and Azerbaijani railways.

“This development occurred relatively recently. We conducted the inaugural test shipment, which confirmed that the route is effective for both shippers and customers,” he added.