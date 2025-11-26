Minister of Health: Azerbaijan's initiatives find understanding and support in Turkic world nations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan's initiatives for active cooperation in the field of healthcare are finding understanding and support in the countries of the Turkic world, the country's Minister of Health, Teymur Musayev, told Azertac, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 11th Medical Congress of the Turkic World (11. Türk Tıp Dünyası Kurultayı) in Ankara

The minister underscored the significance of such congresses as instrumental platforms for enhancing convergence among the healthcare systems of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), as well as for advancing the broader development of global medicine.

Musayev highlighted that nearly 3,000 delegates from various countries are taking part in the forum, including leaders of approximately 40 healthcare institutions and medical organizations.

He also emphasized the participation of Nobel Prize laureate in Chemistry, Professor Aziz Sancar, noting that the distinguished scientist’s address at the congress serves as a roadmap for the future of medicine across the Turkic world.

The minister further noted that Azerbaijan remains an active contributor to medical conferences within the Turkic world, regularly putting forward a range of initiatives, including those related to standardization.

In this regard, Musayev emphasized that the concrete steps towards implementing Azerbaijan's initiative to create a Common Turkic platform for exchanging information in the field of transplantation are a matter of special pride.

"It is gratifying that legal and other steps are being taken today to implement this idea. The platform may begin operating in the very near future," said the head of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health, stressing that the issue of organ transplantation, especially bone marrow, is important for the healthcare system of the entire Turkic world.

The minister added that the new platform will also make cross-organ transplantation operations possible.