Russia to assume CSTO presidency in 2026

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 26. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed during his state visit to Kyrgyzstan that Russia will take over the presidency of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2026, Trend reports via the Kremlin.

“The visit is taking place ahead of the meeting of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO. We highly appreciate the extensive work Kyrgyzstan has accomplished during its CSTO presidency. Russia will step into the presidency in 2026 after your term wraps up,” Putin said.

The partnership between Russia and Kyrgyzstan within the CSTO framework is defined by the organization's treaty and associated bilateral agreements. This cooperation includes the regular conduct of joint military exercises, such as the "Rubezh" (Frontier) and "Interaction" (Vzaimodeystvie) drills, which focus on coordinating the actions of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces. The Russian military base (Joint Russian Military Base), located in Kant, Kyrgyzstan, is part of the CSTO's collective security infrastructure in the Central Asian region.

Additionally, the two nations coordinate political positions within the CSTO, participating in the development of joint statements and shared strategies at the Collective Security Council (CSC) meetings concerning regional security matters.

