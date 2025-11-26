Kazakhstan forecasts big transportation gains with Chinese firm on Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Following the integration of China Railway Container Transport (CRCT) into Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd, container traffic along the Middle Corridor is projected to double, Talgat Aldybergenov, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Railways (Temir Zholy), told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the announcement on the sidelines of the 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Transport Council in Baku.

“Two weeks ago, Chinese railways entered the Middle Corridor through CRCT. We have high hopes for this route,” he said.

Aldybergenov noted that today there is steady growth in transport volumes between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

“Over the past four years, they have increased sevenfold. In the first ten months of 2025, the volume amounted to 4.1 million tons, which demonstrates high dynamics. At the same time, I would like to emphasize that grain transportation has grown 25 times and reached approximately 600,000 tons,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the 2nd China-Europe Railway International Cooperation Forum in Xi'an, a pivotal agreement was signed for the integration of Chinese railways, through CRCT, into the joint venture established by the railways of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia—Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd.