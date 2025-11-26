Azerbaijani Railways pushes ahead to boost Middle Corridor efficiency, chairperson says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan Railways continues to develop infrastructure to improve the efficiency of operations along the Middle Corridor, Сhairman of Azerbaijan Railways Rovshan Rustamov said at the 83rd meeting of the CIS Council on Railway Transport, Trend reports.

According to him, strategic projects on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Middle Corridor, and the North-South transport corridor have secured Azerbaijan's leading position on the global transport map.

"The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway already serves as a reliable bridge between Europe and Asia. Following the modernization of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars line, its capacity has been increased from 1 million to 5 million tons per year. In general, the Azerbaijan Railways continues to work on developing infrastructure to improve the efficiency of operations on the Middle Corridor, including the successful transition to alternating current on the Baku-Boyuk-Kasik line, which is the main east-west railway line," he said.

According to him, the Middle Corridor is strengthening its importance as an alternative and safe transit route for countries located in the center of Eurasia.

“I would like to note that in the first 10 months of this year, the Almaty Railway received 317 block trains via the Middle Corridor, including 119 transit trains. This figure represents a 32 percent increase compared to the same period last year,” he said.