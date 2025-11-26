Kyrgyzstan sets stage for $5B trade surge with Russia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 26. Kyrgyzstan is targeting $5 billion in trade with Russia in the coming years, President Sadyr Zhaparov told the media following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports via the Kremlin.

"Russia remains one of the Kyrgyz Republic's key trading partners, representing 22 percent of the total trade turnover. We are pleased to observe the progress we are making towards our shared objective of reaching the $5 billion mark in bilateral trade in the coming years," stated Zhaparov.

He further emphasized the significance of investment and added that Russian direct investment for the first half of this year has reached $110 million.

''We continue to welcome the interest of Russian business communities in the Kyrgyz Republic's market and are committed to creating the necessary favorable conditions for their successful operations," he added.