Russia's Gazprom ramping up energy support for Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 26. Russian energy giant Gazprom is significantly expanding its support to Kyrgyzstan, supplying natural gas and participating in the country’s gasification program, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the media following talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend reports via the Kremlin.

According to Putin, Gazprom has allocated over $400 million for these initiatives, increasing Kyrgyzstan’s gas supply coverage to 42 percent. The program also ensures the provision of gasoline and diesel on preferential terms, without export duties, directly supporting Kyrgyz households and industries.

“The Russian concern has joined the gasification program for Kyrgyz regions, and this work will continue,” Putin stated at a joint media briefing.

Gazprom's current initiative is part of a long-term partnership rooted in the 2014 agreement, when the Russian company acquired a 100 percent stake in Kyrgyzstan's gas transmission system, previously known as Kyrgyzgaz. Following the acquisition, Gazprom committed to investing 40 billion rubles (approximately $450 million at current rates) in the modernization and expansion of Kyrgyzstan's gas infrastructure through 2030. As a result of these investments, the company, operating as Gazprom Kyrgyzstan, has constructed and reconstructed over 800 kilometers of gas pipelines since 2014, allowing more than 35,000 new consumers to be connected to the central network.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel