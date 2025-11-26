Kyrgyzstan, Korea begin work on joint sanitary landfill project in former's Chui region

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 26. Kyrgyzstan and Korea have begun preparations for a major joint project to build a modern sanitary landfill in the Kemin District of the Chui Region, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Natural Resources.

The initiative looks to roll out an integrated waste management system that will include sorting, incineration, and environmentally safe disposal.

The first working meeting between the ministry and representatives of the Korean company MYC Inc. took place on November 12–17, marking the official launch of joint planning efforts. During the visit, specialists from both sides conducted on-site surveys in Kemin and Orlovka to determine the most suitable location and technical parameters for the future facility.

The project, titled “Construction of a Sanitary Landfill in the Chui Region of Kyrgyzstan,” is scheduled for implementation from 2027 to 2031 with a potential budget of up to $10 million. K-eco has been designated as the implementing agency, while KEITI will oversee project management.

According to the ministry, securing grant support from the Korean side is a key priority as the partners prepare to move to the next stage—the development of a feasibility study.

