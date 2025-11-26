Government to assume Azerbaijan National Business Association in seven years - chairperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ We are actively advancing the establishment of the Azerbaijan National Business Association, Telman Aliyev, Chairperson of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Caspian Energy Club, said at the 2nd International Caspian Innovation Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“We will create a unified ecosystem under the ‘Milli Biz’ brand to bring together local entrepreneurs operating in Azerbaijan as well as in 100 countries around the world through this platform. After seven years, we plan to complete this project and hand it over to the government,” he said.

