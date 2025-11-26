Trendyol announces early achievement of 70% of its 2040 carbon-neutral target in third sustainability report

100% Renewable Energy in Trendyol Warehouses and Offices

Trendyol is switching to fully renewable, I-REC–certified electricity across more than 300 offices, distribution, and transfer centers. With this transition, the company will achieve approximately 70% of its 2040 carbon-neutral target for its own operations ahead of schedule.

As Türkiye’s leading and one of the world’s prominent e-commerce platforms, Trendyol has published its 2024 Sustainability Report, outlining the accelerated impact of its sustainability journey and its strategic priorities for the future. The report demonstrates that Trendyol is progressing in line with its 2040 net-zero roadmap. Marking a significant step, the company announced that it has completed the transition to using electricity generated exclusively from renewable sources, certified under the I-REC system, across more than 300 offices, distribution, and transfer centers. Within this framework, Trendyol aims to minimize its environmental footprint by prioritizing electricity generated from solar and wind, even though the system can certify various types of renewable energy, including hydropower. Through this approach, the company will reach nearly 70% of its 2040 carbon-neutral goal for its own operations earlier than planned.

Erdem İnan, CEO of Trendyol Group, emphasized that sustainability is among Trendyol’s core priorities:

“As Trendyol, we have been progressing with determination since the very first day of our sustainability journey, which includes our 2040 carbon-neutral targets, and we use the power of technology and innovation to create lasting value for society and the world. This year, we reached the three-year milestone of our sustainability strategy and reassessed the goals we initially set. Throughout 2024, we focused on AI-supported solutions in areas such as data analytics, supply chain efficiency, and energy management, and took positive steps to reduce our environmental impact. We see the level we have reached not as a destination, but as the start of a new chapter. At the core of this approach lies the understanding that sustainability is a dynamic journey, requiring continuous reflection and realignment as needs and risks evolve. We will keep updating our strategy in the coming period to stay aligned with changing conditions, stakeholder expectations, and global requirements."

In its third sustainability report, Trendyol announced that it maintained its carbon efficiency over the past year, even as its operational volume continued to grow. The platform now recycles 99% of its waste and uses cargo bags made with at least 50% recycled plastic.

The platform’s product range, focused on sustainable products, has also expanded rapidly. In 2024, more than 520,000 products that met sustainable production criteria reached customers under the Trendyol Care label, marking a 225% increase in the collection.

Through a double materiality approach, Trendyol collected feedback from all stakeholders and identified 20 priority environmental and social topics, updating its sustainability strategy accordingly.

The company also sets out concrete commitments in its long-term environmental roadmap. Trendyol aims to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2040 and across its entire value chain, including all business partners and suppliers, by 2050. It plans to obtain zero-waste certification across all logistics centers and ensure that all retail packaging materials are sourced from certified suppliers. In sustainable production, Trendyol aims to have 20 percent of its products made from certified or patented materials by 2030.

Prepared in line with GRI 2021 sustainability reporting standards, the report covers topics such as carbon reduction, sustainable production, waste and packaging management, social impact initiatives, and Trendyol’s long-term vision for a sustainable future.

What Is an I-REC (Renewable Energy Certificate)?

Developed by RECs International, the I-REC (Renewable Energy Certificate) is an international certification system that verifies electricity generated from renewable energy sources. Each certificate corresponds to 1 MWh of renewable electricity, enabling organizations to transparently track and report the environmental impact of their energy consumption. By documenting their renewable energy use in line with international standards, companies support their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint.

Trendyol’s Positive Impact Approach

Trendyol places the goal of creating a positive impact for nature, society, and all stakeholders at the center of its sustainability strategy. This approach enables the company to contribute not only to the commerce ecosystem but also to a wide range of social domains.

Trendyol also aims to carry this approach into international markets, expanding its long-term positive impact. The company also supports various projects focused on environmental protection and social impact in Azerbaijan.