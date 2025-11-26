Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Baku Security Forum Declaration published as official UN document

Society Materials 26 November 2025 15:26 (UTC +04:00)
Baku Security Forum Declaration published as official UN document
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Declaration of the 3rd Baku Security Forum, held on 21 September on the theme “Interaction of security agencies in prevention of humanitarian crisis and global human-induced disasters during terror acts and armed conflicts”, together with the address of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Forum participants, has been registered and circulated as an official document of the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council, Trend reports.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more