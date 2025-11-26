BCG’s vision for co-op with Azerbaijan includes AI ‘bridge’ with California - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ Creating a “bridge” between Baku and California in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the central directions of future collaboration between Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Azerbaijan, Anton Aristov, Managing Director and Partner at BCG, told Trend on the sidelines of the SPE Caspian Technical Conference 2025 in Baku.

"BCG has established long-term and robust partnerships with companies in Azerbaijan, particularly within the oil and gas sector, as well as across other industries. We believe that the next phase of our collaboration will center on artificial intelligence. Currently, we are focused on a significant initiative, the ‘Caspian AI Institute’ project, which aims to support the energy transition," Aristov stated.

He further noted that the project is being implemented in partnership with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan.

"We are confident that this institute will mark a new era in the development of professionals with cross-disciplinary expertise, bridging the oil and gas sector with artificial intelligence," he added.

Aristov explained that this approach will enable specialists to leverage the synergy of their knowledge and demonstrate their professional potential in global AI hubs such as Silicon Valley.

"This vision drives our efforts and shapes the trajectory of our expanding collaboration. Our primary objective is to ensure that Azerbaijan is positioned alongside leading global AI solution providers, particularly those based in Silicon Valley," Aristov emphasized.

According to him, Azerbaijani experts will have opportunities to present their ideas, attract venture funding, and bring international networks and knowledge of advanced technologies back to the country.

“In this context, creating a ‘bridge’ between Baku and California is a special source of inspiration for us and is considered one of the key vectors of our future collaboration,” Aristov concluded.

