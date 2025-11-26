Uzbekistan, Belgium's Allegro BIO explore new biotech investment opportunities

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 26. Uzbekistan and the Belgian biotechnology company Allegro discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, focusing on the development of high-value-added innovative projects and the promotion of joint research and development initiatives, Trend reports via Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

These issues were discussed at the meeting between Akram Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Lucas Decuypere, CEO of Allegro BIO.

Particular emphasis was placed on the company's plans to establish biotechnological product manufacturing in Uzbekistan, launch a dedicated research and development (R&D) center, and relocate several ongoing R&D projects to the country. The Uzbek delegation provided detailed information on available investment incentives, opportunities within pharmaceutical free economic zones, and practical considerations for accessing export markets.

The parties reiterated their commitment to advancing investment initiatives, developing collaborative manufacturing projects, and enhancing cooperation in scientific research.

In 2024, bilateral trade between the two countries reached $62.3 million, comprising $7.3 million in Uzbek exports and $55 million in imports.