Transport volume on western route of North-South Corridor breaks records

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ The western route of the North–South Corridor has seen a significant increase in container transport this year, with 6,558 containers shipped to date, Oleg Belozerov, General Director of Russian Railways Joint-Stock Company (RZD), told journalists, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 83rd meeting of the Council for Railway Transport of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Belozerov noted that containers remain the main cargo shaping flows along transport corridors.

“The western route, which connects Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran, has seen a notable increase in container shipments this year, with volume rising by 1.6 times. To date, 6,558 containers have been transported along this route,” he stated.

Belozerov further noted that while the eastern route has also experienced significant growth, its volume remains smaller in absolute terms, with approximately 2,300 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) transported thus far.

"Nonetheless, there remains considerable potential for further development. As technologies continue to evolve, it is essential to ensure the effective integration of all system components, including infrastructure, transport management, and information and document exchange. Russia and Azerbaijan have already signed bilateral agreements facilitating the digital transmission of information and documents. This shift reduces paper-based workflows and significantly accelerates cargo processing,” the official explained.

