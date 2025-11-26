Turkmenistan and Iran plan to expand co-op under regional memorandum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 26. Turkmenistan and Iran are gearing up to take their partnership to the next level, building on a regional memorandum that ties Turkmenistan’s Mary Region to Iran’s Razavi Khorasan Province, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The announcement was made during the meeting between Turkmenistan’s Consul General Guvanchmyrat Atayev and Iranian provincial governor Gholamhossein Mozaffari. The parties discussed plans to use the memorandum as a framework for launching new initiatives in trade, transport, and transit. According to the sides, the document will steer the ship for the next phase of joint projects, all aimed at tightening the economic bonds between the two regions.

Future cooperation is also expected to expand into education, science, sports, and healthcare. Both officials emphasized that upcoming reciprocal regional visits and cultural events will play a key role in implementing the memorandum’s goals.

The regional Memorandum of Understanding on trade, economic, scientific-technical, and cultural cooperation between Turkmenistan's Mary Region and the Islamic Republic of Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province was signed in July 2022. This document established a key legal basis for advancing bilateral ties. As a result of the memorandum's implementation, the parties have rolled up their sleeves and joined forces on customs procedures to speed up the cargo flow and have agreed on plans to establish a joint border trade zone at the Altyn Asyr-Bajgiran checkpoint. Furthermore, the memorandum has provided a framework for the regular exchange of delegations led by regional heads, as well as the execution of joint exhibitions and cultural events.

