President Ilham Aliyev awards Azerbaijani athletes for top feats at ISG 2025 - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree awarding Azerbaijani athletes who achieved the highest results at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG 2025), Trend reports.

The decree provides for the allocation of 1.90 million manat ($1.12 million) from the Presidential Reserve Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget to the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The funds are designated to reward athletes, their coaches, and other specialists involved in preparing athletes for the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The nation's Ministry of Youth and Sports will determine the distribution and payment procedure for the funds within ten days, taking into account the level of competition among athletes, the number of medals won, and participation in individual or team events.

The first part of the decree ensures that the allocated funds are distributed in accordance with the procedures outlined in the second part of the decree. The Ministry of Finance is responsible for providing the financing for the amount specified in the decree.