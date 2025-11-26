Meeting with winners of “Yüksəliş” competition held at “AzerGold” CJSC

Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Board of the “AzerGold” Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC), held a meeting with Aslan Hasanli, one of the winners of the 4th “Yüksəliş” competition’s Mentorship Program.

Key topics discussed at the meeting included public administration models, decision-making processes, and the development of effective working mechanisms aligned with stakeholder expectations.

Zakir Ibrahimov elaborated on effective cooperation practices with various stakeholders and shared recommendations, supported by real work experiences, for developing management competencies.

The meeting continued in a question-and-answer format around the topics discussed.