UN-Habitat Executive Board concludes its 3rd session (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ The 3rd session of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Executive Board concluded in Nairobi, Kenya, with the participation of the Azerbaijani delegation led by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and national coordinator of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports via the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture.

According to the committee, a briefing was held for delegations and heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Kenya during the two-day event. More than 200 representatives attended, receiving detailed information about WUF13, which will be held in Baku from May 17 through 22, 2026. The briefing covered the forum’s theme, preparation process, initiatives, planned activities, and opportunities for participation and cooperation.

Speaking at the briefing, Guliyev highlighted the significance of WUF13, themed “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Settlements,” in strengthening international collaboration for sustainable urban development and showcasing Azerbaijan’s contributions to global initiatives. He also noted that, for the first time in the forum’s history, a Leaders’ Summit will include the participation of heads of state and government.

UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for its preparation efforts, praising the country’s commitment to the global urban agenda and exemplary practices. She emphasized that WUF13 will serve as a crucial milestone for all partners to renew their commitments to providing adequate housing for everyone.

Subsequent to the briefing session, the media contingent was afforded a platform to engage in inquiries pertinent to WUF13.

During the session, Guliyev delivered a report on behalf of Azerbaijan and Somalia as co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Working Group on the “Adequate Housing for All” resolution of the UN-Habitat Assembly. He outlined plans for advancing this process during the 2025-2026 co-chairing period.

An official reception was also held for the Azerbaijani-hosted WUF13, bringing together participating delegations and heads of diplomatic missions. Guliyev conducted bilateral discussions with leaders of other delegations, while the WUF13 promotional stand at UN-Habitat headquarters attracted significant attention over the two days.

Azerbaijan was represented at the events by Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Kenya and Congo (Brazzaville) and Permanent Representative to the UN in Nairobi, along with representatives from the Presidential Administration, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture.

