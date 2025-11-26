Qatar, Turkmenistan move to activate long-overdue joint business council

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 26. The Qatar Chamber and the Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry have agreed to work on activating the 2010 agreement establishing the Qatari-Turkmen Joint Business Council, Trend reports via the Qatari Chamber.

The agreement was reached during the meeting, held at the Chamber’s headquarters, between Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, First Vice-Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, and Mergen Gurdov, Chairman of the Turkmenistan Chamber. The parties discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade ties and deepen cooperation between their private sectors.

Al Kuwari pointed out the importance of the council, mentioning that the Qatari side is keen to find out about investment opportunities and up-and-coming sectors in Turkmenistan.

“The Qatar Chamber supports enhancing cooperation between the private sectors of both countries and encourages Qatari businessmen to forge new partnerships,” he said.

Gurdov expressed hope that closer cooperation between the chambers would translate into stronger engagement between business communities and invited Qatari investors to visit Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan’s total trade with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries—a group that includes Qatar—reached $2 billion in 2024. This figure established Turkmenistan as the largest trading partner among Central Asian states for the GCC, contributing 61 percent of the total trade between the two regions. Furthermore, the relationship is heavily weighted toward strategic energy coordination: both nations are among the world's leading natural gas producers and are influential members of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

