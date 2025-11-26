Azerbaijan gears up to test new cryptographic security measures in January - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ Companies recognized as new cybersecurity service providers in Azerbaijan’s history will now protect the country’s critical infrastructures, Davud Rustamov, Head of the National Cybersecurity Center at the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said at the 2nd International Caspian Innovation Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“This is a very proud moment. It is highly desirable to have security solutions proposed locally, and we are always ready to support their testing and development as much as we can,” Rustamov said.

The official underscored that Azerbaijan’s information security and cybersecurity strategy is a feather in the cap, promoting the growth of homegrown solutions for safeguarding information.

“We're currently importing cryptographic security tools from abroad. However, we are not always certain who will certify these tools according to the relevant standards. We need a dedicated testing environment. At the National Cybersecurity Center, we have established a laboratory based on common criteria aligned with the required standards. The latest measurement devices will arrive in the country in December, and with these tools, we will begin testing in January. I am confident that these tests will further strengthen our security environment and allow us to confirm to organizations whether cryptographic security tools are truly reliable,” he said.

The Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center is a governmental institution, founded in March 2023 under the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, that bolsters the country's cybersecurity proficiency by educating professionals and executing initiatives to safeguard the information environment. Its objectives encompass the establishment of national cybersecurity teams, the implementation of awareness programs, and the endorsement of the national cybersecurity plan.

