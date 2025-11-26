Kyrgyzstan shows interest in Austria’s digital freight documentation system

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 26. Kyrgyzstan is exploring the adoption of Austria’s experience with electronic documents for freight transportation, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport.

The discussions happened during the meeting in Bishkek between Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Beknazar Bazaraliev and Austrian Deputy Minister of Finance Andreas Reichhardt.

Bazaraliev said the ministry is particularly interested in learning how Austria digitalizes transport processes and uses integrated automated transport management systems across the EU. He noted that Kyrgyzstan is open to strengthening existing agreements and supporting new initiatives that promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

The economic framework between Kyrgyzstan and Austria is primarily governed by key bilateral and multilateral mechanisms. Both nations are signatories to the Agreement on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments, which provides legal certainty for investors and encourages Austrian capital flow into the Kyrgyz economy. Furthermore, the Kyrgyz-Austrian Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation serves as the central platform for dialogue, meeting regularly to identify priority areas, particularly in hydropower, infrastructure, and tourism.

In addition, Austria’s exports to Kyrgyzstan reached $20 million in the first seven months of 2024, representing 98.7 percent of the total bilateral turnover for that period and marking a 63.7 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in 2023. Key export commodities from Austria in 2024 included passenger cars ($11.2 million), electric generating sets ($2.2 million), and pharmaceutical products ($1.1 million).

