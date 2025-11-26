ADNOC Gas, EMSTEEL seal long-term gas deal to boost industrial growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. ADNOC Gas signed a 20-year gas supply agreement worth between $3.5 billion and $4.2 billion with EMSTEEL, one of the UAE’s largest steel and building materials producers, securing long-term deliveries of lower-carbon natural gas from 2027, Trend reports via the company.

The deal, effective January 1, 2027, will provide EMSTEEL with a stable fuel supply to support its operations and future expansion, ADNOC Gas said. The company called the agreement a milestone that deepens its long-standing partnership with the industrial group and reinforces efforts to support cleaner energy use across the UAE’s manufacturing sector.

"This landmark agreement to supply EMSTEEL with lower-carbon natural gas underpins ADNOC Gas’ role in boosting the UAE’s industrial growth and economic development," ADNOC Gas CEO Fatema Al Nuaimi said.

EMSTEEL CEO Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi said the partnership strengthens the company’s energy security and supports its plans to advance green steel production and efficiency across its operations.

The announcement came as ADNOC’s Board of Directors held its annual meeting at Habshan, one of ADNOC Gas’ key operational hubs, underscoring the company’s strategic importance to the UAE’s energy security and industrial base.

ADNOC Gas said the agreement will help EMSTEEL scale production while managing emissions, supporting the resilience and competitiveness of the UAE’s manufacturing sector.