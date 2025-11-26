Azerbaijan, UAE explore new horizons for legal and judicial collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice, Farid Ahmadov, met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation in the legal and judicial sectors, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Justice.

During the meeting, Ahmadov conveyed sincere greetings from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the President of the UAE, who, in turn, requested to convey his greetings and deep respect to President Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, highlighted that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE have reached the level of strategic partnership across all areas, driven by initiatives of the two presidents.

Ahmadov emphasised that agreements signed between the justice ministries of the two countries, covering civil, commercial, and criminal matters, as well as mutual legal assistance and extradition, have been successfully implemented. The close collaboration in the justice sector was noted as contributing to the further strengthening of bilateral relations.

The discussions also highlighted the potential for further strengthening legal and judicial cooperation, underscoring the commitment of both nations to deepen their strategic partnership.

