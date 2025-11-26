Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani PM debates cooperation issues with Russian Railways

Economy Materials 26 November 2025 16:57 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani PM debates cooperation issues with Russian Railways
Photo: PM's office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov discussed the current state and development prospects of Azerbaijani-Russian economic cooperation in various areas during the meeting with CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Russian Railways OJSC Oleg Belozyorov, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Focused emphasis was directed towards synergistic collaboration within the transport and logistics sector, encompassing railway systems.

The importance of continuing joint efforts to increase the transit potential of the region was emphasized. In this context, the importance of synchronously carrying out work on the development of infrastructure along the North-South international transport corridor and ensuring a stable growth in freight traffic on this route was noted.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways OJSC Rovshan Rustamov.

