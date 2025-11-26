QazaqGaz, CNOOC discuss strengthening partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 26. QazaqGaz Chairman Alibek Zhamauov and Liu Yongjie, Chairman of the Board of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), discussed strengthening partnership in the gas sector, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

The discussions included expanding Kazakhstan’s resource base, improving geological exploration efficiency, and adopting advanced technologies. QazaqGaz pointed out its willingness to engage in constructive dialogue, team up for joint geological analysis, and look into new cooperation models.

The company highlighted that Kazakhstan is stepping up exploration activities and working to bolster long-term energy security. The sides also reviewed options for involving international partners in promising projects.

In June 2025, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, KazMunayGas, and CNOOC Hong Kong Holding Limited (a subsidiary of CNOOC) signed a Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract as part of the complex "Zhylyoi" project, located in the transit zone of the northeastern part of the Caspian Sea. The partnership envisions the joint implementation of the Zhylyoi project on a 50/50 parity basis, with CNOOC financing the exploration phase.

In September 2025, KMG and CNOOC agreed to jointly pursue geological exploration and hydrocarbon field development projects outside Kazakhstan and China.

CNOOC is engaging in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, participating in major international projects in more than 20 countries.

