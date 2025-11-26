Azerbaijan shines light on AI's game-changing potential for global economy by 2040

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Artificial intelligence (AI) could bring up to $20 trillion in added value to the global economy by 2040, advisor to the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Rauf Najafli, said at the 2nd International Caspian Innovation Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"The ministry has begun the construction of a supercomputer infrastructure to ensure the transition to data-based solutions by state institutions and private sectors and to provide a technological environment for the application of AI solutions," he noted.

The advisor additionally articulated the objectives.

"Our goal by 2030 is clear: a fully digitalized industrial base, a highly skilled workforce, and a transformed economic sector. In this direction, the Industry 4.0 Readiness program, developed by the Fourth Industrial Revolution Analysis and Coordination Center (C4IR) under the ministry, together with local and international partners, has already been launched.

The goal of the program is to increase the competitiveness of local enterprises by integrating Industry 4.0 technologies, increasing operational efficiency, and promoting innovation, thereby contributing to the overall development of the country's economy," he added.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution Analysis and Coordination Center (C4IR) of Azerbaijan is a governmental entity established under the Ministry of Economy, tasked with analyzing and coordinating challenges, initiatives, and strategies pertinent to the digital economy and emerging technologies. Since April 2021, it has functioned as the host of the World Economic Forum's Fourth Industrial Revolution Network Center in Azerbaijan, promoting international collaboration to optimize the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution for the nation.

