Kyrgyzstan and Russia plan major solar power project in Issyk-Kul

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 26. Russia and Kyrgyzstan are planning the construction of a large solar power plant in the Issyk-Kul region, President Vladimir Putin told media following talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend reports via the Kremlin.

The project forms part of a broader energy cooperation program, which also includes the modernization of hydroelectric power plants and the development of renewable energy infrastructure across the country. The Issyk-Kul solar plant is set to be a game changer for Kyrgyzstan’s clean energy capacity, helping to shore up the country’s energy security in leaps and bounds.

“This large solar power plant is planned for joint construction in the Issyk-Kul region,” Putin said at a joint media briefing.

He highlighted the project’s role in diversifying Kyrgyzstan’s energy mix and promoting sustainable development.

The proposed solar power plant project is situated within an ongoing energy partnership focused heavily on hydropower. A significant fact is the 2012 Agreement between the governments of Russia and Kyrgyzstan regarding the construction and operation of the Kambar-Ata-1 HPP (Hydroelectric Power Plant) and the Upper Naryn Cascade of HPPs. Even though the 2012 deal regarding the HPP cascade was called off by Kyrgyzstan, the promise to spruce up the current infrastructure is still alive. Specifically, Russian technical and financial support has been channeled into the ongoing modernization of major Soviet-era HPPs, such as the Toktogul HPP, which is the largest power generation facility in the country. This modernization effort is crucial, as HPPs currently account for nearly 90 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total electricity generation.

