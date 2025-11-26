Uzbekistan, ADB discuss advancing gender equality in transport sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 26. Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed the current state of gender equality integration in the country’s transport sector, as well as new areas of partnership aimed at increasing women’s participation in the industry, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport.

The issues were discussed in a meeting between an ADB delegation, headed by Keiko Nowacka, Senior Social Development Specialist (Gender and Development), and Ministry officials, including Umida Khaydarova, ADB Project Gender Coordinator; Diloram Jalalova, Adviser to the Minister on Spirituality and the State Language; and Kamola Iriskulova, Assistant to the Minister for Research and Innovation in the Road Sector.

During the discussions, the two parties identified key priority areas for advancing collaborative initiatives aimed at promoting gender equality within Uzbekistan’s transport sector, enhancing support for women employed in the industry, and fostering their greater social and professional involvement.

Following the meeting, the sides underscored the significance of sustaining their collaborative efforts and expressed a strong commitment to deepening cooperation in order to improve gender sensitivity and inclusivity throughout the country's transport sector.

Uzbekistan remains the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) largest partner in Central Asia, with a total cooperation portfolio surpassing $15 billion. This portfolio includes 65 completed projects valued at $10 billion, 30 ongoing projects totaling $5 billion, and an additional 21 projects, worth $3.1 billion, currently in the preparation phase.