Iran bids unified freight tariff for eastern North-South Corridor nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The countries located on the eastern route of the North-South International Transport Corridor may apply a single freight tariff, the Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran and Executive Director of Iran Railways, Jabbar Ali Zakeri, said, Trend reports via the Iranian embassy.

He made the announcement at a meeting with Talgat Aldybergenov, Chairman of the Management Board of the National Railway Company of Kazakhstan, during the 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Transport Council in Baku.

According to Zakeri, the scope of cooperation between the countries in this sector is expected to expand significantly.

He further emphasized that collaboration in the area of freight transportation among Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan is progressing, which is anticipated to result in a substantial increase in freight volumes.

During the meeting, Talgat Aldybergenov, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan's National Railway Company, also offered a favorable assessment of the memorandum of understanding signed between Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Iran, which focuses on rail and freight transportation.

Meanwhile, the 83rd session of the CIS Council on Railway Transport was convened today in Baku. The key discussion topics included the activities of the CIS railway network for the first nine months of 2025, the expansion of international passenger transport, the establishment of freight and container trains for international routes, the development of international transport corridors, the tariff policy for international freight transport in 2026, as well as financing, research and development programs, and other relevant matters. At the conclusion of the meeting, a protocol was signed.