Uzbekistan, EU dive into deeper co-op across strategic sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 26. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela discussed the dynamic development of Uzbekistan-EU cooperation and prospects for expanding mutually beneficial projects in several key sectors, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We discussed the dynamic evolution of Uzbekistan–EU cooperation, highlighting our shared commitment to expanding mutually beneficial initiatives in trade, green transition, digitalization, connectivity, and human capital development,” Saidov remarked.

He further noted that both sides expressed their willingness to strengthen the strategic dialogue, enhance practical cooperation, and jointly promote sustainable development initiatives that foster stability and prosperity in their respective regions.

Meanwhile, Tashkent hosted the EU–Central Asia Economic Forum today, building on previous editions held in Bishkek (2021) and Almaty (2023). The event, organized in collaboration with the OECD and ITC, brought together officials from EU institutions, Central Asian governments, representatives of the private sector, and international financial organizations to discuss investment cooperation, regional connectivity, and strategic initiatives.

Following the forum, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union signed a 3-million euro grant agreement aimed at supporting the development of critical raw materials (CRM) in Central Asia.