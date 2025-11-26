China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to boost TITR efficiency - Uzbek Railways (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will become an important factor in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), increasing its efficiency, the first deputy chairman of the board of Uzbek Railways, Khikmatulla Rakhmetov, told Trend on the sidelines of the 83rd meeting of the CIS Council on Railway Transport in Baku.

"We are currently advancing the development of this corridor at an accelerated pace, with construction progressing swiftly, and we aim to complete the project by 2030," Rakhmetov said.

He noted that, in its initial phase, the projected cargo volume is expected to reach 3 to 4 million tons annually, with the potential to increase to 15 million tons over time.

"The majority of the cargo to be transported by China, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan will be directed toward Europe," he added.

On December 27, 2024, a ceremony was held in Jalal-Abad to mark the commencement of construction for the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan highway. Earlier, on June 6, 2024, an agreement was signed in Beijing between the Government of the People’s Republic of China, the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, and the Government of Uzbekistan to cooperate on advancing the project. In accordance with the memorandum approving the feasibility study dated May 18, 2023, a combined route was confirmed, linking: "Kashgar – Torugart – Makmal – Jalal-Abad – Andijan."

According to the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, the total length of the railway will be 532.53 km. There are plans to build 20 stations (including two prospective ones), among them two border stations, one transshipment station, four intermediate stations, and 13 passing loops. The project also provides for the construction of 48 bridges with a total length of 16.06 km and 27 tunnels with a length of 103.63 km. Together, the bridges and tunnels will cover 119.69 km, which is 39.3 percent of the total length of the railway.