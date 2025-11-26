Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin moves up in price
Iran’s latest Bahar Azadi gold coin rose to 1.19 billion rials ($1,919) on November 26, up from 1.17 billion rials ($1,891) the previous day. The older coin (minted 1979–1991) sold for 1.13 billion rials ($1,832), while half and quarter coins traded at 614 million rials ($992) and 351 million rials ($567), respectively. One gram of 18-carat gold was valued at 115 million rials ($185).
