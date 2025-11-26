Azerbaijan's stand gains traction at prestigious Int'l Bazaar in Luxembourg (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ The Azerbaijan stand drew strong interest during the traditional International Bazaar of Luxembourg (Bazar International de Luxembourg), where a trilateral collaboration of national institutions and organisers highlighted the country’s rich culture and modern development, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijan stand at this year's International Bazaar was established with the support of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, alongside the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The exhibition was organized by the Azerbaijan-Luxembourg Friendship Association (LuxAz), with notable contributions from several private companies in preparing the display.

This year’s event featured exhibits from 63 countries and attracted nearly 40,000 visitors.

Luxembourg’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Xavier Bettel, visited the Azerbaijan stand, where he explored the diverse range of products and cultural artifacts on display. During his visit, he was briefed on Azerbaijan’s rich history, cultural heritage, and the dynamic activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

Seymur Ahmadov, the head of the Azerbaijan stand, was elected for the first time to the Board of the Organizing Committee of the International Bazaar, a significant step that reinforces Azerbaijan’s influence in the event's organizational framework.

Azerbaijan has participated in this esteemed charity fair for the past 15 years, playing a crucial role in enhancing the country’s international visibility and advancing the efforts of its diaspora community.

