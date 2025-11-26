Azerbaijani scientist in Germany lands spot among world’s most influential (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ An Azerbaijani scientist living in Germany, Elkhan Richard Sadik-Zada, has been included in the global ranking of the world’s most influential researchers (Career-Long Impact) for his long-standing contributions to science, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Sadik-Zada has been consistently recognized since 2022 in the prestigious "Top Two Percent Scientists" list, compiled by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier, a leading scientific publisher. For the fourth consecutive year, his research has garnered high acclaim in the "Single Year Impact" category, specifically for his work in the field of "Economics of Introducing New Technologies."

As a prominent scientist, Sadik-Zada serves as a Board Member of the German Azerbaijanis Alliance and chairs the Organizing Committee for the Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers in Europe, which takes place in Cologne. He is also actively involved in academic endeavors at universities across Germany, South Korea, South Africa, and Italy.

Since 2019, Sadik-Zada has been the founder and head of the European Economy Center at Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), where he continues to lead numerous scientific initiatives. He is the author of groundbreaking economic theories and has contributed significantly to the field through various scientific projects. Additionally, he is the recipient of several prestigious grants in recognition of his academic excellence.

