Georgia, Singapore explore transport cooperation, eye direct flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Georgia’s Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili met Singapore’s Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat on the sidelines of the International Maritime Organization Assembly in London to explore opportunities for cooperation in transport, including maritime links, the ministry said, Trend reports.

The ministers discussed growing regional connectivity and the importance of closer collaboration. Kvrivishvili underscored the role of the Middle Corridor in strengthening trade and economic ties and briefed her counterpart on Georgia’s efforts to develop the route.

“We had a productive discussion with Singapore’s transport minister about cooperation in transport and civil aviation, including the prospect of establishing direct flights between Georgia and Singapore,” Kvrivishvili said. She added that both sides were open to working together in port management, transport logistics, maritime sector digitalisation and safety systems.

Kvrivishvili also outlined major infrastructure projects underway in Georgia, including the Anaklia deep-sea port, the planned Vaziani international airport and nationwide railway modernisation. Modern logistics infrastructure, she said, will help deepen economic ties between the two countries.