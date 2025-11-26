Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss prospects for strengthening relations

Politics Materials 26 November 2025 18:17 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Today, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Marianne de Jong, the publication of the embassy on X page said, Trend reports

''Meeting touched on regional developments and political & economic cooperation with the EU, while also exploring prospects for further strengthening bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands,'' the publication reads.

