Azerbaijani artist's modern twist on 'Seven Beauties' stuns London audiences (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ London’s St. Andrew’s Church opened its doors to “Seven Beauties,” a striking exhibition by England-based Azerbaijani artist Gulnara Jafar that immediately resonated with art enthusiasts, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The exhibition was inspired by the famous poem “Seven Beauties” by renowned Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, reflecting the artist’s contemporary interpretation and marking an important stage in her creative journey.

Jafar’s unique works reimagine the 12th-century classical heritage through harmony of color, form, and emotion. Each composition expresses the symbolic layers of “Seven Beauties,” beauty, wisdom, and spiritual richness, through the painter’s individual artistic language.

Her deep connection to the theme is also tied to her personal story. The artist’s “Seven Beauties” painting, created at the age of 17, was turned into a mosaic panel in Ganja in the 1980s, becoming one of the city’s iconic art pieces. After revisiting Azerbaijan about eight years ago and seeing the mosaic once again, Jafar was inspired to create separate portraits of each beauty.

The exhibition left a strong impression with its warm and inspiring atmosphere. Art lovers, creative professionals, and visitors closely viewed the works and exchanged ideas, turning the event into an important platform for building new connections and promoting Azerbaijani art to a wide audience in London.

The artist thanked all attendees, noting that she was proud to see Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage represented at a high level in London.

The “Seven Beauties” exhibition was praised as a vivid reflection of the richness of Azerbaijani art, the depth of Nizami Ganjavi’s legacy, and the growing success of contemporary Azerbaijani artists on the international stage.

