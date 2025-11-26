Azerbaijan's insurance market picks up steam in 10M2025
Azerbaijan’s 16 insurance companies collected 1.25 billion manat ($738.8 million) in premiums during the first ten months of 2025, up 12.9% from the same period last year. Payments by these companies reached 772.6 million manat ($454.47 million), reflecting a 24.2% increase year-on-year. The growth highlights a strengthening insurance sector in the country.
