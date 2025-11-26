Zangezur corridor to be commissioned in 2030 - Turkish minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Zangezur corridor will be fully commissioned in 2029-2030, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said, Trend reports.

The minister said that the Zangezur corridor starts from Kars and extends to Diluju.

He added that construction of a 224-kilometer railway from Kars to the border with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has begun.

"The Azerbaijani side will extend this road to the border with Armenia. We are also monitoring this project. It will be used for transit cargo from China," the minister said.