Georgia seeks to boost Middle Corridor competitiveness with Saudi support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Tamar Ioseliani, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, met with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics, Rumei Al-Rumei, on the sidelines of the International Maritime Organization Assembly in London, Trend reports via Georgia's Economy Ministry.

The officials discussed priority areas for bilateral cooperation in maritime transport and logistics. Special focus was placed on linking Georgia’s Black Sea ports and the Middle Corridor with Saudi Arabia’s growing port and logistics ecosystem to enhance cargo flows and develop new trade routes.

Ioseliani highlighted Georgia’s significant state investments in transport and logistics infrastructure, aimed at boosting the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor. She also underscored opportunities for Georgian seafarers at Saudi shipbuilding facilities and thanked the Saudi government for supporting this initiative.

Saudi Arabia expressed interest in sharing expertise in port logistics infrastructure, including professional training for Georgian maritime personnel in hydrography, port services, and logistics. Both sides also discussed joint educational programs, exchange projects, and cooperation on blue economy initiatives, including sustainable maritime development, marine ecosystem protection, sea-level and climate monitoring, and eco-friendly port infrastructure.