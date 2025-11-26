Georgia, Qatar explore maritime cooperation, hydrographic projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Georgia’s Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili met Qatar’s Transport Minister Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani on the sidelines of the International Maritime Organization Assembly in London to discuss strengthening cooperation in transport and logistics, the ministry said, Trend reports.

The ministers focused on the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor - the Trans-Caspian route linking Asia and Europe - and the need for coordinated efforts to support its development. “Qatar is an important partner, and we are ready to cooperate on investments in transport links, routes and logistics,” Kvrivishvili said.

They also reviewed prospects for deeper cooperation in Black Sea cargo flows, logistics services and maritime operations.

Both sides identified strong potential for collaboration in maritime safety, seafarer training, search and rescue operations and hydrographic services. Kvrivishvili said Georgia welcomed closer ties with Qatar’s Hydrographic Center and Navy, noting that modernizing Georgia’s own hydrographic services is a priority.

“Qatar is one of the world’s most successful countries in transport and logistics, and cooperation in the maritime sector will benefit both sides, especially as Black Sea cargo volumes grow with the Middle Corridor’s expansion,” she said.