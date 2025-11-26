Azerbaijan’s AYTAY music band rocks Australia's Brisbane with live concert (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ Azerbaijani AYTAY music group hosted a concert at the “Brisbane Powerhouse” arts center in the city of Brisbane in the Commonwealth of Australia, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The event was hosted by the National Association of Azerbaijan in Queensland, in collaboration with the Queensland–Azerbaijan Cultural House. It attracted a diverse audience, including members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, local community representatives, and officials from the Commonwealth of Australia. The concert aimed to showcase and celebrate Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, particularly its musical traditions.

During the performance, the AYTAY music group presented a repertoire of Azerbaijani folk melodies and compositions by renowned Azerbaijani composers, while Honored Artist Sevinc Huseynli captivated the audience with traditional Azerbaijani dance performances.

Founded in 2018, the AYTAY instrumental music group has been actively involved in promoting Azerbaijani culture in Australia, organizing performances in various cities, and fostering greater appreciation for Azerbaijani music on the global stage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel