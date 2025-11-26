Azerbaijani FM discusses regional stability with Italian Senate leader (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ In the framework of his official visit to Italy, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the President of the Italian Senate, Ignazio La Russa, the publication of Azerbaijani MFA on X page said, Trend reports.

''The sides held a constructive exchange on the strong strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, highlighting the steady growth of political dialogue and cooperation.

Discussions covered prospects for expanding inter-parliamentary ties, deepening collaboration in energy, economy, culture, and education, as well as reinforcing efforts in support of regional peace and stability,'' the publication reads.