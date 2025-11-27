Georgia, Energy Community discuss reforms and Black Sea power link

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Georgia’s Deputy Economy Minister Inga Phaladze met with Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, to discuss ongoing developments in the country’s energy sector, the ministry said, Trend reports.

The sides reviewed Georgia’s current energy reforms, ongoing and planned projects, and broader sector trends. Lorkowski reiterated the organisation’s readiness to continue supporting Georgia in implementing these reforms.

The ministry said Georgia’s effective role as President of the Energy Community in 2025 was highlighted during the meeting.

The officials also discussed the planned Black Sea submarine cable project, which aims to link Georgia’s power system with the European grid.

Georgia continues to align its regulatory framework with EU energy legislation and introduce modern competitive market principles as part of its commitments to the Energy Community, the statement added.