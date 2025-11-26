Turkish Security Council discusses issues of ensuring peace and stability in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Turkish National Security Council has stated its unwavering commitment to contributing to prosperity in the South Caucasus, which will be possible by ensuring peace and stability in the region, stated in a statement released following a meeting of the Turkish Security Council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

The meeting participants considered "opportunities for bilateral and regional cooperation in light of the positive progress that has recently taken place in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia."

The Turkish Security Council's agenda also included the war between Russia and Ukraine, the situation in Sudan, Syria, and the Middle East as a whole. Particular attention was paid to efforts to completely remove terrorism from Turkey's agenda. In the context of the situation in Ukraine, the importance of diplomatic efforts was emphasized amid the risk of new tensions in the war zone. The determination to continue efforts to bring about a sustainable and just peace was noted.