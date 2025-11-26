Uzbekistan’s banking sector posts strong profit growth in 10M 2025
Uzbekistan’s banking sector posted solid profit growth in 2025, driven by rising income and improved profitability ratios.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy