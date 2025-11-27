Turkmenistan-Iran border post remake to hike transit and regional trade, ITF says (Exclusive)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 27. The reconstruction of border checkpoints between Turkmenistan and Iran is expected to significantly accelerate transit flows, reduce transport costs, and strengthen regional connectivity, a source at the International Transport Forum (ITF) told Trend.

According to the ITF, modernized border facilities will help eliminate delays and increase the throughput capacity of key transit routes.

"The reconstruction will cut border delays, increase throughput, and make freight movements more predictable. Modernized facilities and streamlined procedures will reduce transport costs for carriers and accelerate transit flows along key routes," the source said.

The organization added that the upgrades will reinforce Turkmenistan’s position as a reliable transit hub and improve access to Iranian ports, benefiting both sides and the broader region.

Digitalization and automation are also expected to play a critical role in increasing transparency and efficiency at the border.

"Digital customs tools such as e-TIR, e-CMR, automated scanning, and real-time queue management shorten clearance times and reduce paperwork. They improve transparency by offering carriers predictable, standardized procedures and reducing opportunities for error," the ITF expert noted.

Faster processing and fewer manual checks will help reduce operational costs and support more reliable supply chains.

The reconstruction is also set to contribute to regional trade development and deeper integration of Turkmenistan into international transport corridors.

"Modern border posts remove major bottlenecks that currently slow regional trade. They enable smoother and more efficient connections with Iran and its Central Asian neighbors, which makes multimodal corridors more attractive for international shippers," the ITF expert stated.

The organization emphasized that aligning procedures with regional standards will help Turkmenistan integrate more effectively into wider logistics networks. Upgraded infrastructure and unified border systems are expected to support growing trade demand and enhance the competitiveness of regional transit routes.