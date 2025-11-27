Iran reveals drop in exports via North Khorasan Province customs for 8M2025
Exports through North Khorasan Province’s customs fell sharply in the first eight months of the current Iranian year, dropping 58% in value and 44% in volume. In the same period, exports totaled $26.6 million, while imports reached $25 million. Despite the decline in exports, customs revenue rose 84% to 1.57 trillion rials ($2.54 million).
