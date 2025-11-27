Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 27

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 27 November 2025 10:02 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 27, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 23 currencies went up, while 21 currencies fell compared to November 26.

The official rate for $1 is 618,435 rials, while one euro is valued at 716,845 rials. On November 26, the euro was priced at 714,412 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 27

Rial on November 26

1 US dollar

USD

618,435

618,441

1 British pound

GBP

817,929

814,618

1 Swiss franc

CHF

768,367

764,314

1 Swedish króna

SEK

65,097

64,735

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

60,632

60,337

1 Danish krone

DKK

95,979

95,652

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,935

6,935

1 UAE Dirham

AED

168,396

168,398

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,014,634

2,013,437

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

219,530

219,400

100 Japanese yen

JPY

395,433

395,661

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

79,517

79,516

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,606,975

1,606,993

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

440,125

438,059

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

352,065

346,812

1 South African rand

ZAR

36,170

35,854

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,576

14,575

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,873

7,841

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

169,900

169,901

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

47,202

47,189

1 Syrian pound

SYP

56

56

1 Australian dollar

AUD

402,922

398,964

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

164,916

164,918

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,644,774

1,644,790

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

476,716

474,838

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

505,231

505,626

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,086

20,089

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

294

295

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

433,256

433,264

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

113,283

112,862

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

87,381

87,287

100 Thai baht

THB

1,918,893

1,915,587

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

149,546

149,582

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

421,095

421,134

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

872,264

872,272

1 euro

EUR

716,845

714,412

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

119,260

119,283

1 Georgian lari

GEL

229,146

229,062

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

37,187

37,224

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,315

9,327

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

181,092

181,093

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

363,786

363,789

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,052,091

1,050,979

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

66,675

66,661

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

176,242

176,840

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,544

2,548

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 854,491 rials and $1 costs 737,184 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 829,603 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 715,713 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.1-1.13 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.28-1.31 million rials.

