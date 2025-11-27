Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 27, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 23 currencies went up, while 21 currencies fell compared to November 26.

The official rate for $1 is 618,435 rials, while one euro is valued at 716,845 rials. On November 26, the euro was priced at 714,412 rials.

Currency Rial on November 27 Rial on November 26 1 US dollar USD 618,435 618,441 1 British pound GBP 817,929 814,618 1 Swiss franc CHF 768,367 764,314 1 Swedish króna SEK 65,097 64,735 1 Norwegian krone NOK 60,632 60,337 1 Danish krone DKK 95,979 95,652 1 Indian rupee INR 6,935 6,935 1 UAE Dirham AED 168,396 168,398 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,014,634 2,013,437 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 219,530 219,400 100 Japanese yen JPY 395,433 395,661 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 79,517 79,516 1 Omani rial OMR 1,606,975 1,606,993 1 Canadian dollar CAD 440,125 438,059 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 352,065 346,812 1 South African rand ZAR 36,170 35,854 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,576 14,575 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,873 7,841 1 Qatari riyal QAR 169,900 169,901 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 47,202 47,189 1 Syrian pound SYP 56 56 1 Australian dollar AUD 402,922 398,964 1 Saudi riyal SAR 164,916 164,918 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,644,774 1,644,790 1 Singapore dollar SGD 476,716 474,838 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 505,231 505,626 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,086 20,089 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 294 295 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 433,256 433,264 1 Libyan dinar LYD 113,283 112,862 1 Chinese yuan CNY 87,381 87,287 100 Thai baht THB 1,918,893 1,915,587 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 149,546 149,582 1,000 South Korean won KRW 421,095 421,134 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 872,264 872,272 1 euro EUR 716,845 714,412 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 119,260 119,283 1 Georgian lari GEL 229,146 229,062 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 37,187 37,224 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,315 9,327 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 181,092 181,093 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 363,786 363,789 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,052,091 1,050,979 1 Tajik somoni TJS 66,675 66,661 1 Turkmen manat TMT 176,242 176,840 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,544 2,548

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 854,491 rials and $1 costs 737,184 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 829,603 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 715,713 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.1-1.13 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.28-1.31 million rials.

