Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 27, Trend reports.
According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 23 currencies went up, while 21 currencies fell compared to November 26.
The official rate for $1 is 618,435 rials, while one euro is valued at 716,845 rials. On November 26, the euro was priced at 714,412 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on November 27
|
Rial on November 26
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
618,435
|
618,441
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
817,929
|
814,618
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
768,367
|
764,314
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
65,097
|
64,735
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
60,632
|
60,337
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
95,979
|
95,652
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,935
|
6,935
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
168,396
|
168,398
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
2,014,634
|
2,013,437
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
219,530
|
219,400
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
395,433
|
395,661
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
79,517
|
79,516
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,606,975
|
1,606,993
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
440,125
|
438,059
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
352,065
|
346,812
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
36,170
|
35,854
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,576
|
14,575
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,873
|
7,841
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
169,900
|
169,901
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
47,202
|
47,189
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
56
|
56
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
402,922
|
398,964
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
164,916
|
164,918
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,644,774
|
1,644,790
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
476,716
|
474,838
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
505,231
|
505,626
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
20,086
|
20,089
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
294
|
295
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
433,256
|
433,264
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
113,283
|
112,862
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
87,381
|
87,287
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,918,893
|
1,915,587
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
149,546
|
149,582
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
421,095
|
421,134
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
872,264
|
872,272
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
716,845
|
714,412
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
119,260
|
119,283
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
229,146
|
229,062
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
37,187
|
37,224
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
9,315
|
9,327
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
181,092
|
181,093
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
363,786
|
363,789
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,052,091
|
1,050,979
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
66,675
|
66,661
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
176,242
|
176,840
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
2,544
|
2,548
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 854,491 rials and $1 costs 737,184 rials.
NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 829,603 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 715,713 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.1-1.13 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.28-1.31 million rials.
